Neillsville man charged with 6 counts of child pornography

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 23-year-old Neillsville man has been charged with possession of child pornography in Clark County.

Court records say William Quicker has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

The Clark County criminal complaint says Quicker admitted to law enforcement that he went on the internet and was seeking out child pornography.

A $3,000 cash bond was set for Quicker and it was posted on Jan. 21.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21 for an initial appearance.

