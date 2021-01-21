Old Abes getting hot at the right time

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes are heating up at the right time. Memorial is riding a two game winning streak with one of those wins over 4th ranked Chippewa Falls, and with just three home games left on the year, family members will finally be in attendance to watch them finish their season.

Head Coach, Mike Collins said, “Any kid will tell you they are going to be more juiced up they know mom or dad are there and the fact that we had a great game against Chippewa Falls, ya know, every win adds momentum and momentum you can carry it into the next game, hopefully it helps.”

Senior defenseman, Easton Tok said, “It’s really nice to have them back, obviously they haven’t been there for the past two games and it just seems empty in the building. It’s going to be nice to have someone cheering us on in there and it is good for us seniors especially our parents get to see our final games together.”

For those senior parents, it has been tough, but at least they will be there to watch their boys wrap up their careers.

Easton’s mother, Melissa Tok said, “To be honest it was quite a gut punch to think about our children playing this year and not being able to watch them in person especially for us senior parents who know as you mentioned, this might be the last time we get to see them.”

Coach Collins added, “I know I had a senior a few years back play here for Memorial and I would’ve been bothered if I wouldn’t have been able to come and watch the games so I think it’ll be great excitement for them.”

That excitement starts tomorrow when the Old Abes host the Hudson Raiders at Hobbs.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.