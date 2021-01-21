Advertisement

State superintendent candidate forum

State superintendent candidates
State superintendent candidates(Assoc. for Equity in Funding)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN (WEAU) - Six of the seven candidates vying to be Wisconsin’s next superintendent squared off Wednesday night in an online forum on education funding.

The event was hosted by the Association for Equity in Funding and sought to ask the candidates for their views about - among other things - how to best fund schools in Wisconsin.

The candidates for state superintendent include Sheila Briggs, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Troy Gunderson, Jilly Underly, S. Hendricks-Williams, and Joe Fenrick. Fenrick was absent from Wednesday’s forum.

The primary is set for February 16 with the general election on April 6. Whoever wins in April will follow incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor who succeeded Tony Evers after he stepped down to serve as governor.

