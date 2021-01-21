UWEC nursing students volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire nursing students are getting hands-on experience while helping fight COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, students are volunteering at coronavirus vaccine clinics as part of mobile vaccination teams, a program recently announced by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to expand vaccine access across the state.

“We all know the pandemic has brought so much pain and it’s really bad right now,” said Sabrina Wilson, a UWEC nursing student and volunteer.

She volunteered Wednesday at an Eau Claire City-County Health Department vaccine clinic.

Wilson volunteering is giving her a great learning experience. She’s gaining clinical experience and learning about vaccinations.

The extra sets of hands also help.

Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said more volunteers make it easier to get more shots into arms.

“Our vaccination clinics take a lot of people to get up and running,” she said. “We’re not just giving shots but there is also paperwork, education and assistance that our volunteers are providing so the more volunteers we have at our clinics the more clinics we’re able to offer.”

Boerner also said these students are getting great training since they’re taking part in an unprecedented operation.

“This pandemic is nothing like any of us have ever experienced before and the vaccination effort for this pandemic will also be nothing like any of us have experienced before. So any opportunity we have to train the next generation of our workforce for this type of mass vaccination clinic is really valuable,” she said.

Most importantly, volunteering can help get more people vaccinated quickly, potentially saving lives.

“It’s my small part,” Wilson said.

Wilson also said she could start giving shots soon as long as she’s supervised.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire nursing students who volunteer for at least 16 hours also receive a $500 tuition credit for the spring semester.

