WAGNER TAILS: Curtis and John Legend

EAU CLAIRE & CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - This guy may be small, but he has a lot of love to give. Curtis weighs in at around five pounds, and is approximately four years old.

He was found in the bushes by someone’s house in terrible condition. He had to have both of his eyes removed. Curtis is now living at Bob’s House for Dogs and feeling much better.

He is on a prescription dog food, and will likely need to stay on that food forever. He would love to live in a home with another little dog he can play with. Curtis is still working on potty training.

Even though he doesn’t have a lot of extra weight to keep him warm, staff at Bob’s House say he’s not always a fan of wearing sweaters, and he takes them off. I think he just prefers snuggles to sweaters.

Click here for the adoption application. Bob’s House phone: (715) 878-4505

A cat named after one of the coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” is looking to sing his way into your heart. John Legend came to the Clark County Humane Society with his fellow coaches - aka littermates - Blake, Gwen, and Kelly. John Legend is the only one still waiting for someone to turn his or her chair -- I mean walk through the door -- and adopt him.

Not to be confused with the musician John Legend, this John Legend is about 7 months old. He’s described by CCHS staff as friendly, playful, and a treat lover.

John Legend has friends in Kitty City at CCHS - as you see Finley making a cameo appearance in the music video, rather adoption video - but he’s ready for a place to call home. Maybe with someone named Chrissy (like the human John Legend’s wife)? He’s not too picky about the name.

In case you’re wondering, having a piano in your home is not a requirement to adopt this John Legend. He just wants the adoption to last forever.

Click here for a link to the adoption application. CCHS phone: (715) 743-4550

