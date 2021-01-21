Advertisement

Wahl helps No. 10 Wisconsin beat Northwestern 68-52

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Tyler Wahl paced a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 10 Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for a 68-52 victory over Northwestern. The Badgers gained control with a 12-0 run midway through the second half. Micah Potter’s 3-pointer put Wisconsin up 56-39. Northwestern went scoreless for almost six minutes until Chase Audige’s 3-pointer made it 56-42 with 10:26 left. D’Mitrik Trice added 12 points, Brad Davison 11 and Potter 10 for Wisconsin. Audige had 16 points and Miller Kopp 10 for Northwestern, which has lost six straight.

