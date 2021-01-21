Where and how those 65 and older can get vaccinated in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Protecting people aged 65 and older is a priority as more doses of COVID-19 vaccine are made available. Next week, anyone in Wisconsin and Minnesota who’s older than 65 is eligible to get vaccinated.

Having multiple options of where to get vaccinated is certainly a good thing, but can cause confusion when trying to get in line. Making an appointment is the first step no matter where you decide to get vaccinated at this time.

Marshfield Clinic Administrative Director Miriam Gehler says to be vaccinated at a Marshfield clinic, a brief survey should be taken to sign up.

“We will call the patient once the survey is complete and get that scheduled. Also when we do the first dose we automatically schedule the second dose.”

Prevea, who is holding a community vaccination clinic in Lake Hallie at Jacob’s Well Church starting in February is accepting any person over 65. Prevea President and CEO, Dr. Ashok Rai told WEAU,

“If you don’t have a myprevea account you can create one so youre ready to do it and you can log in today to see if there’s an appointment available to you.”

Mayo Clinic MD Melanie Swift says creating a patient portal with your health care provider can be a good first step.

“Please make sure that you have notifications turned on and that you have an email linked to that portal that you use because when vaccinations become available for you that’s where they will tell you.”

All health systems ask those who are eligible to only sign up at one location as doubling up will back up the process for everyone. As far as things to be weary of, Swift told WEAU,

“One thing to avoid is anyone who offers to get you a better place in line ... nobody can do that please dont fall for it.”

Finally, a reminder that in the state of Wisconsin, no person should be paying anything out of pocket for a COVID-19 vaccine whether you have insurance, or not.

If you know someone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but they do not have internet access, here are the phone numbers you can call from area health care providers to get signed up.

MARSHFIELD CLINIC:

(877) 998-0880

PREVEA HEALTH:

(833) 344-4373

MAYO CLINIC: Will reach out to their patients.

The health systems say signing up over the phone will take longer.

