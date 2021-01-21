Wisconsin reports 2,177 new coronavirus cases, 45 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports three new deaths tied to COVID-19 for a total of 95. The county also adds 56 positive tests, pushing the county’s total to 10,233. It’s estimated 327 of the cases are active. Eau Claire County’s seven-day positivity average is 25.4 percent.

Chippewa County adds 39 new COVID cases on Thursday for a total of 6,599. Another death is reported in La Crosse County for a total of 69. The county also adds 30 positive tests for 11,193 total cases. Dunn County adds 37 more cases on Thursday for 3,913 total.

According to the state Department of Health Services, there were 8,687 people who were being tested or testing positive for the COVID-19 virus for the first time -- the most results by this measure since last week. Twenty-five percent of these (25.06%) were positive, which is in line with the 7-day average positivity rate (25.56%), identifying 2,177 new cases. This is the first time in a week the state had more than 2,000 new cases in one day, but the 7-day average is down to 1,731 cases a day, the lowest since Sept. 20.

Wisconsin added 45 people to the death toll, which is now 5,607. The 7-day average is also 45, and the percentage of deaths of all known coronavirus cases held steady after rising to 1.06% on Wednesday.

Six of the deaths were in Brown County, and there were two each in Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties. The remaining were in Clark, Columbia, Eau Claire (3), Kenosha, La Crosse, Langlade, Marathon, Marinette, Milwaukee (5), Monroe (2), Ozaukee, Racine, Rock (2), Shawano, Walworth, Washington (2) and Waukesha (5) counties.

The DHS also tracks results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By that measure, the positivity rate’s 7-day average was at 7.2% for a second day on Wednesday. The DHS calculation is a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review. Reporting one test per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community (it’s how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports).

There are now 23,965 active cases in Wisconsin, up slightly from Wednesday’s figure. These are people who noticed their COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive in the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared, and is 4.5% of all cases dating back to last February. Almost 500,000 people diagnosed with the virus (498,368) are considered recovered, though the state acknowledges some of them may be feeling lingering effects from their infection, such as brain fog, headaches and muscle aches or lethargy.

The state is nearing 3 million people tested for the coronavirus (2,985,133) since the first patient was treated on February 5, 2020. That’s more than half of the state’s population.

VACCINATIONS

The DHS reports 285,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since December 13. That’s almost 25,000 more “shots in the arm” (24,956) compared to Wednesday’s report.

6,163 of these shots were for the second and final dose. To date, 51,801 people have completed their vaccine regimen.

These numbers are preliminary for a few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

The DHS now includes vaccination information by age and gender on its website (CLICK HERE). The vaccine data page also lets you narrow down vaccinations per day by county or Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) -- use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day.

Hospitalizations

The DHS reported 82 hospitalizations for COVID-19 symptoms in the past 24 hours -- back down in the double digits. A total 23,445 people have been hospitalized at some point in the past year for COVID-19, or 4.44% of all cases.

Taking deaths, discharges and new admissions into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said Wednesday there were 31 fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized compared to 24 hours earlier. The WHA reported 834 patients, including 193 in intensive care. That’s 7 days in a row with fewer than 1,000 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at one time. It’s the first time we’ve had fewer than 200 COVID-19 patients in ICU since October 4 -- that’s 108 days.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA also reported the state’s 134 hospitals have 224 ICU beds (15.3%) and 1,977 of all types of medical beds (17.7%) open -- that’s ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 4,950 cases (+21) (66 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,215 cases (+16) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,599 cases (+39) (74 deaths)

Clark – 3,031 cases (+13) (56 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 3,913 cases (+37) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,233 cases (+56) (95 deaths) (+3)

Jackson - 2,514 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,193 cases (+30) (69 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 3,912 cases (+30) (30 deaths) (+2)

Pepin – 760 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,226 cases (+22) (32 deaths)

Polk – 3,448 cases (+22) (37 deaths)

Rusk - 1,206 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,927 cases (+24) (36 deaths)

Taylor - 1,718 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,224 cases (+9) (33 deaths)

Vernon – 1,681 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 1,175 cases (+8) (15 deaths)

Wood – 6,180 cases (+25) (63 deaths)

