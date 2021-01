MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The NBA announced that the Wizards-Bucks game scheduled for Friday has been postponed.

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Fri., Jan. 22 between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 21, 2021

The Wizards would not have the minimum eight active players required to play the game due to contact tracing within the team.

The game is being postponed due to the number of unavailable players for the Wizards, contact tracing for other players on their roster, and the length of time preceding the game during which the team was unable to practice. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 21, 2021

The Wizards had a plethora of players listed on Wednesday’s injury report.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.