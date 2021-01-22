Advertisement

James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - LeBron James scored a season-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Lakers opened a seven-game road trip with a 113-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers shot 19 of 37 from 3-point range. James went 6 of 10. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was 7 of 10 and finished with 23 points. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine turnovers.

1/21/2021 10:11:56 PM (GMT -6:00)

