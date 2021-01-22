Advertisement

1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers drawn Friday are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24. The winning ticket was purchased at a Kroger store in Novi, Michigan — a city about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northwest of Detroit — according to the Michigan Lottery website.

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery’s next estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Friday night’s drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

Only two lottery prizes in the U.S. have been larger than Friday’s jackpot. Three tickets for a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions jackpot is $739.6 million.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are incredibly steep at one in 302.5 million.

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene
2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire
Moderate snowfall is expected through Saturday evening.
Quick hitting winter weather impacts the area tonight
Altoona Investment Advisor barred from securities industry
Former Altoona investment advisor barred from securities industry
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Judge modifies Rittenhouse’s bond conditions
Randy's Family Restaurant set to reopen Jan. 26 after temporarily closing its doors due to...
Randy’s Family Restaurant to reopen after temporary closure

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)