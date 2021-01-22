Advertisement

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stop in Coulee Region

Thursday morning, the 27-foot-long Hot Dog made its way through La Crosse starting at the...
Thursday morning, the 27-foot-long Hot Dog made its way through La Crosse starting at the Bethany St. Joseph Senior Care Center.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A piece of Americana is cruising in to the Coulee Region.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its annual tour around the country.

Thursday morning, the 27-foot-long Hot Dog made its way through La Crosse starting at the Bethany St. Joseph Senior Care Center.

People were able to have their picture taken with the famed vehicle.

Hotdogger Ashley Ferrara says she was happy to help spread some cheer.

“We’re just here to have a good time and give people a reason to smile,” said Ferrara. “I mean now, more than ever, it’s so crucial and difficult for the communities to connect. We’re just kinda trying to serve as a reminder that we’re all in this together--and it’s a giant hot dog on wheels, so we can come to you.”

In addition to stopping by various senior communities today, the Wienermobile also partnered with Meals on Wheels of La Crosse.

This weekend, the Wienermobile will be on campus at UW-La Crosse to recruit future Hotdoggers before moving on to Madison next week.

