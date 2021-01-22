Advertisement

Sheriff: Drugs suspected factor in Barron County crash

Barron County crash
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officers believe drugs are a factor in a Barron County crash that sent three people to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20 near 2098 9 ½ Avenue in the Town of Prairie Lake. The Barron County Sheriff says the initial investigation shows a truck driven by 38-year-old Lisa Olson of Chippewa Falls was going north on 20th Street when she failed to negotiate a corner at 9 ½ Avenue. The truck went in the ditch and hit a tree.

Olson suffered severe but non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. Two passengers in the truck also suffered severe but non-life threatening injuries and were flown to area hospitals.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says drugs are suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

