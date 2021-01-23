Clark County to host drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic for Phase 1A and 65+

GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department will hold another COVID-19 drive-through vaccination for individuals that meet the phase and tier criteria.

Phase 1A (All categories listed under Phase 1A)

· Healthcare Workers

· Long-Term Care Residents

· EMS Personnel

· Mortuary Workers

· Phase 1A is defined on page 5 (Table 1) of the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC).

Phase 1B (ONLY what is listed below)

· Fire and Police

· 65 and Older

The clinic is Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Greenwood Area Fire and EMS Department, 103 Cannery Street in Greenwood. It is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At this time, vaccines are not available for the general public.

Those who do not have access to the internet may call the CCHD vaccine appointment line at 715-743-5105, select option 9, then select option 9 again starting Friday afternoons at 2 p.m. High call volumes are expected. Calling and leaving a message does not guarantee you an appointment.

CCHD encourages those who don’t access to the internet to have a family member or friend help with online registration.

