Advertisement

Eau Claire Sculpture Tour announces 2020 People’s Choice winner

This year's People's Choice Award winner.
This year's People's Choice Award winner.(Sculpture Tour Eau Claire)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Ingrain by Dan Ingersoll is this year’s People’s Choice award winner for the Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.

The sculpture, located in Phoenix Park, is meant to highlight Eau Claire’s logging history as well as point to the confluence of the rivers.

As the winner, Sculpture Tour Eau Claire said Ingrain will become part of the City of Eau Claire’s permanent collection of sculptures.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene
2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire
Moderate snowfall is expected through Saturday evening.
Quick hitting winter weather impacts the area tonight
Altoona Investment Advisor barred from securities industry
Former Altoona investment advisor barred from securities industry
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Judge modifies Rittenhouse’s bond conditions
Randy's Family Restaurant set to reopen Jan. 26 after temporarily closing its doors due to...
Randy’s Family Restaurant to reopen after temporary closure

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section gave the state's road a D+ grade....
Wisconsin’s roads get a D+ grade