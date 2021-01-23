Eau Claire Sculpture Tour announces 2020 People’s Choice winner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Ingrain by Dan Ingersoll is this year’s People’s Choice award winner for the Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.

The sculpture, located in Phoenix Park, is meant to highlight Eau Claire’s logging history as well as point to the confluence of the rivers.

As the winner, Sculpture Tour Eau Claire said Ingrain will become part of the City of Eau Claire’s permanent collection of sculptures.

