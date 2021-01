VILLAGE OF MERRILLAN, Wis. (WEAU) -The Merrillan Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire Friday evening in the Village of Merrillan.

Fire Chief Wayne Lunderville said the fire fully engulfed the attic and roof of the home.

No firefighters or residents of the home were injured, but a pet died.

Fire crews remained on the scene until 3:15 a.m.

