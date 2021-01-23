Advertisement

Judge modifies Rittenhouse’s bond conditions

FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager charged in the slayings of two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wis., following the shooting of a Black man was expected to enter a plea in the case Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge has modified the bond agreement Friday for Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to court documents, Rittenhouse, 18, can no longer possess nor consume alcoholic beverages. He also cannot knowingly have contact with any person or group known to “harm, threaten, harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, color, national origin, or gender.”

He is also not allowed to possess any firearms.

Rittenhouse will be back in the Kenosha County Court on March 10 for his last pre-trial appearance.

Rittenhouse was charged with shooting and killing two people, and injuring a third, during the protests in Kenosha last summer. He has been released from the Kenosha County Jail on a $2 million bond.

TMJ4 reported that prosecutors in Wisconsin asked a judge to modify the conditions after Rittenhouse was seen drinking at a bar in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Mount Pleasant, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, after he pleaded not guilty to homicide and other charges resulting from the Aug. 25 shooting in Kenosha.

After his Jan. 5 arraignment, Rittenhouse, his mother and several other adults went to Pudgy’s Pub, where he was seen drinking beer, according to prosecutors. Although the drinking age is 21, Rittenhouse could legally drink alcohol in Wisconsin because he was with his mother.

The prosecutors’ motion states that Rittenhouse posed outside the bar for a photo with two men as they all gestured an “OK” sign with their hands, which has become a symbol used by white supremacists.

The motion also said five men at the tavern serenaded Rittenhouse with the song “Proud of Your Boy,” which has become the anthem of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group whose members have been identified as being involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene
2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire
Moderate snowfall is expected through Saturday evening.
Quick hitting winter weather impacts the area tonight
Altoona Investment Advisor barred from securities industry
Former Altoona investment advisor barred from securities industry
Randy's Family Restaurant set to reopen Jan. 26 after temporarily closing its doors due to...
Randy’s Family Restaurant to reopen after temporary closure

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section gave the state's road a D+ grade....
Wisconsin’s roads get a D+ grade