Judge modifies Rittenhouse’s bond conditions

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge has modified the bond agreement Friday for Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to court documents, Rittenhouse, 18, can no longer possess nor consume alcoholic beverages. He also cannot knowingly have contact with any person or group known to “harm, threaten, harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, color, national origin, or gender.”

He is also not allowed to possess any firearms.

Rittenhouse will be back in the Kenosha County Court on March 10 for his last pre-trial appearance.

Rittenhouse was charged with shooting and killing two people, and injuring a third, during the protests in Kenosha last summer. He has been released from the Kenosha County Jail on a $2 million bond.

TMJ4 reported that prosecutors in Wisconsin asked a judge to modify the conditions after Rittenhouse was seen drinking at a bar in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Mount Pleasant, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, after he pleaded not guilty to homicide and other charges resulting from the Aug. 25 shooting in Kenosha.

After his Jan. 5 arraignment, Rittenhouse, his mother and several other adults went to Pudgy’s Pub, where he was seen drinking beer, according to prosecutors. Although the drinking age is 21, Rittenhouse could legally drink alcohol in Wisconsin because he was with his mother.

The prosecutors’ motion states that Rittenhouse posed outside the bar for a photo with two men as they all gestured an “OK” sign with their hands, which has become a symbol used by white supremacists.

The motion also said five men at the tavern serenaded Rittenhouse with the song “Proud of Your Boy,” which has become the anthem of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group whose members have been identified as being involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

