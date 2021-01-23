Junkuary in the greenhouse gives local vendors a place to thrive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A great place to be when it’s cold out is inside a greenhouse!

That’s why Down To Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire has opened up space in one of their greenhouses for vendors to set up shop this week. COVID-19 has continued to limit where and how vendors can participate in events, so some local shops were able to sell and display their junk at Junkuary in the Greenhouse. Junkuary is specific to featuring good that are reimagined from junk and antique items.

“They have had so few markets that they can attend and sell their junk or handmade items or stuff grown on the farm so this is an opportunity for us to give them an opportunity to sell their local goods ... everybody needs to get out of the house in January and when we say junk we mean it very lovingly, we love junk around here anything that is rusty and crusty,” said Christine Theisen, Down To Earth Marketing and Events Director.

Junkuary ended this afternoon, but Down To Earth says they have many more events coming up, their events calendar is listed here.

