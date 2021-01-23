Quick hitting winter weather impacts the area tonight

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has been sparse this first month of 2021, with the city so far just tallying 2.6″ in what is on average the snowiest (and coldest) month of the winter season. For the season as a whole, we are below average by nearly 10″ with most of our snow having fallen in October! We are likely to make up some of this deficit over the weekend, but like previous systems, moisture will be limited and this one will also be on the move.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for accumulating snow tonight. (WEAU)

A mostly clear sky and sub-zero low temperatures were present to begin the weekend as a high pressure system sat nearby. That high has since moved out allowing temperatures to rise back into the low 20′s and clouds to build this afternoon. The change in our weather comes as a weak surface trough sliding through Minnesota this evening makes progress progress towards Wisconsin. A low will be passing by to the north while a stronger storm slowly comes together in the Southern Plains. With us falling in between, atmospheric lift will be limited and so will moisture, but a light to moderate snowfall will still prevail this evening. It will be a quick hitting system though, and should be over and done in under 12 hours. A winter weather advisory has gone into effect and will remain throughout the night. This has been issued for accumulating snow and the impacts to travel as roads will become snow covered and slick.

The snow, which has been developing through the day, will move in between 5-8pm from west to east. Snowfall will be steady through the evening with the heaviest falling between 10pm-1am. The last of the snow will be out of here by early Sunday morning before the Badger state wakes up for the big game. The air will be well below freezing up and down through the atmosphere. This means it will be a light and powdery snowfall, unlike the last winter weather event. Limited moisture will prevent this from being more significant, but it will be enough for the plows and shovels to come out. A widespread 2-4″ accumulation is expected at this time, with perhaps slightly higher amounts over Southern Minnesota.

A widespread plowable snowfall will impact Western Wisconsin through Saturday night. (WEAU)

Roads will only improve through the day on Sunday with drier air settling back in. It will be a generally overcast day with temperatures remaining in the mid 20′s, so don’t expect the snow to melt away. In case you’re curious, snow will no longer be falling in Green Bay by kickoff but it will be nearly 40 degrees colder than the weather in Tampa Bay!

