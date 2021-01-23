Advertisement

NYT: Trump considered using DOJ attorney to undo Georgia election

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:20 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump considered using the Department of Justice to undo Georgia’s election results, according to a New York Times report.

The report says that DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark nearly convinced Trump to remove then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Clark allegedly told Rosen that Trump was going to have Clark replace him. Clark would then move to keep Congress from certifying the election results.

According to the newspaper, leadership at the DOJ said they would all resign if Rosen were fired, which helped sway Trump from removing him.

Clark told the New York Times that its story had unspecified inaccuracies.

He added that all his official communications were consistent with the law.

Trump declined to comment. The DOJ has not returned CNN’s request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene
2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire
Moderate snowfall is expected through Saturday evening.
Quick hitting winter weather impacts the area tonight
Altoona Investment Advisor barred from securities industry
Former Altoona investment advisor barred from securities industry
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Judge modifies Rittenhouse’s bond conditions
Randy's Family Restaurant set to reopen Jan. 26 after temporarily closing its doors due to...
Randy’s Family Restaurant to reopen after temporary closure

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)