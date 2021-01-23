Advertisement

Stevens Point Bernie Sanders snow sculpture going viral

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point resident Jef Schobert has always wowed people with his snow sculptures during the winter months. But after a failed Abraham Lincoln sculpture, Jef decided to follow a modern trend.

“I lost an arm, part of the chair went down and then I said, Huh, that looks like Bernie Sanders,” Schobert said.

Jef’s happy accident has quickly gone viral.

“I have over 60,000 views. I’m getting messages from Seattle to New York. Like what?!” Jef exclaimed.

Jef recycles the snow all winter long. But this winter hasn’t given him much materials to work with.

“This snow is the snow that we got in December. But if we get brand new white snow. That just makes it so much easier to work with, it makes the sculptures better,” Schobert added.

But like the popular saying goes, good craftsmen never blame their tools.

“This is my 51st scene so far this year. But each scene has multiple sculptures inside of it so I’m over 100 sculptures,” Schobert explained.

Jef plans to finish out the winter strong and keep making things people enjoy.

“It’s always after people die they get famous. I’m like ‘I’m kind of famous right now. I’m kind of digging it,” Schobert joked.

Jef has also teamed up with a local photographer and has made his sculptures into greeting cards. For more information on that, click here.

