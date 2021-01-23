Advertisement

WI DHS reports 89 hospitalizations, 42 deaths in Saturday update

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in five COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 1,681 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 531,852. 5,779 tests came back negative.

94% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 29,259.

89 more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 23,625.

The state also reported 42 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 5,685.

As of Friday, 305,937 doses of COVID-19 have been administered.

County Numbers

County# of Covid-19 casesDeathsVaccinations
Buffalo1,230 (+6)7656
Chippewa6,657 (+15)763,772
Clark3,051 (+8)57 (+1)1,388
Crawford1,627 (+1)15 (+1)667
Eau Claire10,311 (+40)977,863
Jackson2,524 (+3)20841
La Crosse11,279 (+62)70 (+1)9,049
Monroe3,972 (+22)301,591
Pepin770 (+3)7288
Rusk1,214 (+2)14304
Trempealeau3,247 (+9)341,896
Vernon1,698 (+8)331,780

For a more complete list of COVID-19 numbers by county, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene
2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire
Moderate snowfall is expected through Saturday evening.
Quick hitting winter weather impacts the area tonight
Altoona Investment Advisor barred from securities industry
Former Altoona investment advisor barred from securities industry
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Judge modifies Rittenhouse’s bond conditions
Randy's Family Restaurant set to reopen Jan. 26 after temporarily closing its doors due to...
Randy’s Family Restaurant to reopen after temporary closure

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section gave the state's road a D+ grade....
Wisconsin’s roads get a D+ grade