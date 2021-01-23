WI DHS reports 89 hospitalizations, 42 deaths in Saturday update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in five COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 1,681 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 531,852. 5,779 tests came back negative.

94% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 29,259.

89 more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 23,625.

The state also reported 42 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 5,685.

As of Friday, 305,937 doses of COVID-19 have been administered.

County Numbers

County # of Covid-19 cases Deaths Vaccinations Buffalo 1,230 (+6) 7 656 Chippewa 6,657 (+15) 76 3,772 Clark 3,051 (+8) 57 (+1) 1,388 Crawford 1,627 (+1) 15 (+1) 667 Eau Claire 10,311 (+40) 97 7,863 Jackson 2,524 (+3) 20 841 La Crosse 11,279 (+62) 70 (+1) 9,049 Monroe 3,972 (+22) 30 1,591 Pepin 770 (+3) 7 288 Rusk 1,214 (+2) 14 304 Trempealeau 3,247 (+9) 34 1,896 Vernon 1,698 (+8) 33 1,780

