Wisconsin DNR board refuses to set early wolf hunt

Federal removal of the gray wolf from the endangered species list means Wisconsin wildlife officials will take over management(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board has refused Republican legislators’ request to implement a wolf hunt immediately.

The DNR held three wolf seasons from 2012 to 2014 before a federal judge placed Great Lakes wolves back on the endangered species list. Former President Donald Trump’s administration removed them from the list earlier this month.

The DNR is planning a hunt in November, but a group of GOP legislators has demanded the agency launch the season immediately.

Board member Greg Kazmierski offered a motion during a meeting Friday that would have started the hunt by Feb. 10 and set quotas at 2014 levels.

The board voted it down 4-3 amid concerns that Wisconsin’s Native American tribes haven’t been consulted as per treaty rights.

