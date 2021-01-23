YMCA of the Chippewa Valley prepares to kick off a six week Reset Challenge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As February approaches, the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is hoping to help hundreds of people kick 2020 to the curb, for good.

Their reset challenge begins February 1st and includes six weeks of challenges that can re energize your mind, body and spirit. This event is similar to the strong challenge that incorporated more than 1,500 people last November. Healthy Living Director Bonnie Nicolai says they’re seeing about 100 people sign up every day so far. Nicolai told WEAU,

“People who want even more of a connection they can sign up to be in an accountability group and in that group usually about five to eight people you’ll be connected with people who are like minded, have like interests and you can go through the reset challenge together... It’s not about anyone holding you accountable it’s about having the support of people around you and the rest of the Chippewa Valley.”

The challenge is completely free and even open to those without memberships. Information to register can be found here.

