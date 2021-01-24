Advertisement

2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire

Fire scene
Fire scene(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) - Two people are dead and four others are injured after a Saturday morning house fire in rural southwestern Wisconsin.

According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened around 3:30 a.m. in the Village of Blue River. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Officials say a 33-year-old man and 12-year-old boy died in the fire.

WISC-TV reports that a 14-year-old girl was flown to Milwaukee to be treated for injuries, and a 15-year-old boy was flown to UW Health in Madison.

Two other people who were in the house at the time of the fire were treated at local hospitals and released.

