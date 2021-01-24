Advertisement

Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

By Dana Munro
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsinites will vote in a state primary election on February 16th to narrow down the field of candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. This is the person who oversees K-12 education in the state. There are seven candidates running.

Jill Underly
Jill Underly(WBAY)

First candidate is Jill Underly from Blanchardville. Underly says she will fight for quality early childhood in all zip-codes, mental health resources in school and is against private school voucher expansion.

Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr(WBAY)

Next is Deborah Kerr from Caledonia. She is focused on literacy and numeracy skills, involving families in the education process and fostering partnerships between schools.

Steve Krull
Steve Krull(WBAY)

Also on the ballot is Steve Krull from Milwaukee. His campaign says he will fight for higher salaries for teachers, investing in special education and eliminating student debt through a student-loan-to-home program that ensures all college graduates have eligibility for a home mortgage.

Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams
Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams(WBAY)

Next is Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams from Milwaukee. Her campaign says she supports developing a diverse teacher workforce, eliminating achievement gaps and elevating home-based parental involvement in the education process.

Troy Gunderson
Troy Gunderson(WBAY)

Also on the ballot is Troy Gunderson from West Salem. Gunderson says he will fight for affordable daycare, improving the connection between secondary and post-secondary institutions and supporting programs to attract new teachers to Wisconsin schools.

Joe Fenrick
Joe Fenrick(WBAY)

Next is Joe Fenrick from Fond du Lac. He plans to fight for emphasizing quality teaching over high test scores, highly-trained educational staff in every school and updating classroom technology.

Sheila Briggs
Sheila Briggs(WBAY)

Last on the ballot is Sheila Briggs from Deforest. Briggs supports state government fully funding Wisconsin public schools, ensuring demographics don’t affect quality of education and all teachers receiving rigorous training.

Be sure you’re registered to vote and know your polling place in time for the election.

