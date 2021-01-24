Advertisement

Chicago teachers vote to teach from home, defying district

Education
Education(AP Images)
By SOPHIA TAREEN
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago teachers have voted to defy the school district’s order to return to their classrooms for the resumption of in-person instruction despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Chicago Teachers Union vote was announced Sunday.

The nation’s third-largest district wants roughly 10,000 K-8 teachers and other staffers to return to school Monday for the resumption of in-person instruction on Feb. 1.

The union opposes the district’s plan out of concern for its members’ health and called on members to continue teaching from home on Monday, as they have since last March.

District officials have said a refusal to return to the classroom when ordered would amount to an illegal strike. The sides continued negotiating Sunday.

