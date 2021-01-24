Clinton High School coach arrested after allegations of touching student

VILLAGE OF CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Clinton Police Department arrested a high school coach Sunday after a complaint that he sexually assaulted a student.

According to police, 36-year-old Tyler William Clark from Beloit was a part-time school employee hired solely as a coach.

NBC15 has reached out to Clinton High School about the status of Clark’s employment but have not heard back.

Officials began investigating on Dec. 27, 2020, the evening of the assault. Police say the victim, a student from Clinton High School, reported that Clark innapropriately tocuhed them that during a school sports practice.

During the investigation police learned that a second student from the high school was allegedly battered by Clark during the same practice.

Clark was arrested Sunday and remains at the Rock Co. Jail on charges for physical abuse of a child (class H felony) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) 2 counts, according to police.

Clark has not yet appeared in court.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.