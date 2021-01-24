Advertisement

Randy’s Family Restaurant to reopen after temporary closure

An Eau Claire family restaurant is set to reopen Tuesday after several employees tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A fourth generation family restaurant in Eau Claire briefly closed its doors after several staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Randy’s Family Restaurant on MacArthur Avenue says for the safety of their customers they made the difficult decision to halt indoor dining.

Today, the owners are back in the restaurant getting things in order to safely reopen Tuesday January 26th.

Co-owner Amy Cope wants to thank the community for its outpour of support and says even when a business can follow every safety precaution, these things may still happen to no fault of their own.

“We just felt it was the responsible thing to do to close down the restaurant, along with being a small business, you’re already—you’re shorter staffed,” says Cope. “Our customers are our family and so I just cannot wait to get back and to see everybody.”

Cope says they’ve been bleaching everything, wiping down all booths, seats and counters to keep a safe environment for all community members.

