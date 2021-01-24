‘Slice’ to meet you

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - Keep your eye on the pies! As January 23rd is National Pie Day.

Main Street Café in Bloomer is celebrating 40 years in the world of pie with 80 flavor combinations to choose from.

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way they pie, recently introducing ‘pie-to-go’ with their new pies in a cup for touch-free takeaway.

Owner since 1981, Donnie Stoik says no matter how you slice it his cafe’s pie sales have been brisk amid the pandemic, but have kept him busy.

“We would do a lot of fundraisers where some schools would buy a couple thousand pies, that didn’t happen this year, so we made up that difference by the increased business with Kwik Trip this year, so overall we’re averaging out okay with the pies,” says Stoik.

Stoik says they make anywhere between 500 and 1,000 pies per day.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.