EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Moments after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the White House website was updated to be more inclusive.

The White House contact form now lets people choose their personal pronouns; a decision that has the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ-plus Community Center excited for what the future holds.

Vice president of operations, Dan Bennett-Hardy, who identifies as he/him, says it’s exciting to see the new administration implementing gender identity as one of its core principles.

“Not everybody identifies as the gender they were assinged at birth and so to see that coming from the very top of our government shows hopefully where our government is headed and the amount of respect this administration has for people of all gender identities,” says Bennett-Hardy.

Bennett-Hardy says something as simple as adding including which pronoun you prefer in your work email signature is something everyone can do to bring awareness on a local level.

“The President of the United States asking what gender you identify as, is such a huge step in the right direction,” says Bennett-Hardy.

