Advertisement

US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) – The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The new milestone, reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, is a grim reminder of the coronavirus’ wide reach in the U.S., which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. India has recorded the second most cases, with about 10.7 million.

The number of new cases in the U.S. has shown signs of slowing recently, with an average of 176,000 reported daily in the past week, down from 244,000 in early January. The country’s first case of the infection was diagnosed almost exactly a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene
2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire
Moderate snowfall is expected through Saturday evening.
Quick hitting winter weather impacts the area tonight
Altoona Investment Advisor barred from securities industry
Former Altoona investment advisor barred from securities industry
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Judge modifies Rittenhouse’s bond conditions
Randy's Family Restaurant set to reopen Jan. 26 after temporarily closing its doors due to...
Randy’s Family Restaurant to reopen after temporary closure

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Randy's Family Restaurant To Reopen (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)
Chippewa Falls Couple At Lambeau Field (1/24/21)