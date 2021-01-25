EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Menomonie School District requires all elementary Physical Education Classes to be taught outdoors because of COVID 19. Each day when I drive by River Heights Elementary, it is so heartening to see the kids in PE running and jumping and just having so much fun. To start each day, Drew Preusse, elementary Physical Education teacher, sets up the equipment for his PE classes and then he brings each class out and goes through the class. The kids don’t mind the cold for the half hour they are out there but if you drive by in the afternoon you can tell the cold has taken its toll on Drew. He greets each class with renewed energy and gives them a chance to have some fun at school even with all the other restrictions they have during the pandemic. Please give Andrew Preusse the Sunshine Award.

Bob Lichty

