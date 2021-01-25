EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating my daughter Julie’s third grade teacher that she had last year for the Sunshine Award, Brenda Rothbauer, on her behalf. These are my daughter’s words on why she wants Mrs. Rothbauer to get the award.

“Mrs. Rothbauer is an outstanding teacher. I learned so much from her last year. Even when our school was shut down. She made sure that we had lessons from all our classes and that we learned every day. She is one of the kindest and most caring teachers that I know.”

Julie Chojnacki

