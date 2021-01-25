Advertisement

CASHTON HARMSEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my grandson, Cashton Harmsen, for the Sunshine Award.  I recently had a knee replacement and Cashton was there to help me on my way to recovery.  He replaced the ice for my icepacks, he got me pillows for elevating my leg, and he made sure I was not hurting too much.  Thank you, Cashton, for caring and being there for Grandma!

Judy Badzinski

