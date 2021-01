EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ceil Marshall is the pastoral minister at Sacred Heart of Jesus/St. Patrick’s Parish and every week since the pandemic started, she makes telephone calls to some of the parishioners to see how they are doing and to spread a little sunshine by brightening their day. Please give Ceil the Sunshine Award.

Marge Chapko

