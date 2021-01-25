Chetek man charged after pursuit

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chetek man has been charged with multiple charges in Barron County Court after law enforcement were involved in a pursuit.

Court documents show Keil Gowin has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- first offense.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement were told a woman was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend who was identified as Gowin. When officers located the vehicle and activated their emergency lights, Gowin sped through an intersection. Officers added that later on, Gowin accelerated towards the police vehicle. The squad car was hit on the driver’s side, which prevented the officer from exiting the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A preliminary breath test done on Gowin came back at .16.

