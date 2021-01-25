Advertisement

Chippewa Falls couple at Lambeau Stadium

NFC championship ticket winners from Chippewa Falls send post-game message
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls couple was in the stands at Lambeau Sunday, the two were some of the 8,000 lucky fans to win tickets for the divisional playoff game.

Pat and Mary O’Connell, high school sweethearts of 38 years have been season ticket holders since 1977.

They hadn’t seen the packers play since last January, until Sunday. The O’Connell’s sent WEAU a post-game message from inside Lambeau Stadium.

“Well, the fans came, did their job...good run,” says a disappointed Mary and Pat. “End of the season, it was loud in here, fans did their job—not what we expected though!”

The Packers season may be over, but they say it was a trip they’ll never forget.

