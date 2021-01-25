Chippewa Falls middle schoolers and seniors citizens form a bond over writing letters

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For residents at Chippewa Manor Retirement Community in Chippewa Falls, visitation restrictions continue to separate them from their loved ones. Karen Park, Director of Life Enrichment told WEAU,

“It still is pretty long and lonely days for a lot of the people.”

Most days are the same routine. That is until Tuesday mornings.

“Their whole demeanor is just way more positive,” Park said.

That’s the day that some residents receive letters from their new friends at Chippewa Falls Middle School, like eighth grader, Susan Bergeman.

“The person I’m writing to her name is Marge, she’s 87. I think she grew up in Chippewa Falls on a farm,” Bergeman said.

The pen pal idea came from Cardinal Community Learning Center’s After School Coordinator, Savannah Smith.

“I wanted to find a way to bridge that gap especially with our more vulnerable population. Just knowing that they’re separated from their friends and family,” Smith says.

It’s a weekly tradition now, to catch up, share stories, recipes, and simply learn about one another.

“Right now it’s more important to get those people connected and make sure that they know they’re cared about and that there’s people out there that are longing for that connection as well,” Smith said.

While the new friendship has been a real treat for residents at the manor,

“They’re connected with young people who bring energy and enthusiasm and reading the letters they smile or get a twinkle in their eye,” Park said.

The students benefit from the letters, too.

“I learned a lot and I definitely connected with her. I couldn’t ask for a better pen pal,” Bergeman also says she plans to continue her relationship with her new friend, Marge, even after the pen pal program ends.

