COVID-19 tests available to community at UW-Eau Claire beginning Feb. 2

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Free rapid-response COVID-19 surge testing will be available to the community in February on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus.

The community surge testing, which was conducted at Memorial High School the past two months, will now take place at Zorn Arena on UW-Eau Claire’s lower campus. Antigen testing for UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff and students is also being conducted at Zorn Arena, but community members will be tested at different times than the campus community.

The surge antigen testing is for people without COVID-19 symptoms and will be available to the community on Tuesdays and weekends in February. The first testing window for the community will be from 4:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. On weekends in February, the testing will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“We are excited to be able to offer this testing to the community again in February,” says Grace Crickette, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UW-Eau Claire. “We have put an excellent system in place at Zorn Arena, and we will be able to help thousands of people monitor their health as we work to stop the spread of the virus in the community.”

The antigen tests are possible thanks to the University of Wisconsin System’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Approximately 140,000 BinaxNOW tests will be available to residents across the state at UW System campuses this spring. Confirmatory PCR tests will also be available at the sites.

Antigen testing will also be available to the Rice Lake community on the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County campus on Tuesdays in February. Beginning, Feb. 2, the testing will be conducted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays in the university gym at UWEC-BC.

Members of the community can register for antigen testing by going to www.doineedacovid19test.com and setting up an account.

Community members coming to campus for testing are encouraged to park in the Hibbard Parking Lot, just west of State Street. Visitors can park in any available “F,” “COVID-19 Testing” or ADA-designated parking stall after 3 p.m. Parking is available in “G” designated parking stalls after 6 p.m. No permits or payment are required in “AMP Timed Parking” zones during weekends.

Individuals are asked to bring a smartphone capable of accessing their email account when they visit Zorn Arena for a scheduled test.

