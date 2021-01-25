Emergency crews rescue person from the bluff in La Crosse

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Emergency crews were called to 2900 Ebner Coulee Rd in La Crosse around 4 p.m. Sunday to locate a person in need of assistance on the bluff.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews performed a technical slope evacuation to bring the person to a safe location to be taken to a medical facility.

Several departments responded to the scene.

No details on the victim or potential injuries have been released.

