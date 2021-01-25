Hager City man pronounced dead after vehicle crash
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Hager City man died at the scene of a Pierce County crash that happened Saturday.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Wadsworth, 32, was driving north on Highway 63 near 210th Avenue when he drove off the roadway into a wooded ravine. This caused fatal injuries.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Officer pronounced Wadsworth dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
