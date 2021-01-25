Hager City man pronounced dead after vehicle crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Hager City man died at the scene of a Pierce County crash that happened Saturday.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Wadsworth, 32, was driving north on Highway 63 near 210th Avenue when he drove off the roadway into a wooded ravine. This caused fatal injuries.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Officer pronounced Wadsworth dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.