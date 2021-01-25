Homicide investigation underway in Buffalo County, identified as isolated incident

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are now investigating a homicide.

Officials say Buffalo County Dispatch received a call on Sunday around 9 p.m. from a man who said he shot and killed a woman near Nelson. Law enforcement arrived on the scene to find a deceased adult female. A teenager while also at the home and they were unharmed.

The caller was taken into custody.

Law enforcement say this was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

