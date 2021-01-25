Advertisement

KELLY ZAIS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kelly Zais for the Sunshine Award.  Kelly is a ray of sunshine in the lives of everyone she knows.   She goes above and beyond to help those that can’t help themselves.  She never lets time go by when reminding those in her life that she cares for them and that she is there for them always.  I believe it’s time to acknowledge the sunshine she brings into my life and others.

Jen Barnum

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial High School
UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash
Homicide investigation underway in Buffalo County, identified as isolated incident
Fire scene
2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire
Randy's Family Restaurant set to reopen Jan. 26 after temporarily closing its doors due to...
Randy’s Family Restaurant to reopen after temporary closure
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section gave the state's road a D+ grade....
Wisconsin’s roads get a D+ grade

Latest News

Sheet Pan Steak & Potatoes
BRENDA ROTHBAUER
CEIL MARSHALL
MARGE KNETTER
CASHTON HARMSEN