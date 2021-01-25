EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kelly Zais for the Sunshine Award. Kelly is a ray of sunshine in the lives of everyone she knows. She goes above and beyond to help those that can’t help themselves. She never lets time go by when reminding those in her life that she cares for them and that she is there for them always. I believe it’s time to acknowledge the sunshine she brings into my life and others.

Jen Barnum

