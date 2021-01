EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Marge Knetter for the Sunshine Award. Marge will be celebrating her 100th day on Tuesday, the 19th of January. She still lives on her own, engages with family and friends and reads a lot. She did water aerobics until age ninety-nine and a half!

The Gold’s Gym Pool Gang

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.