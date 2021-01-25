Advertisement

MARVIN MENGEL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Marvin Mengel for the Sunshine Award.  Marvin worked endless hours for Thorp Catholic school and St. Bernard-St.Hedwig Catholic Church as a maintenance/janitor and is retiring after 43 years.  He would wake early to shovel snow from sidewalks and unlock the buildings and he kept the furnaces running to be sure everyone had a warm place to enter.  His generous heart and caring ways were the perfect fit for a Christian school.  There are very few people in our town that don’t know this man.  Thank you so much, Marvin, for giving so unselfishly over these many years.  It was a privilege being a co-worker to you.

Terese Baures

