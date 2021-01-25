UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 14-year-old Eau Claire girl is dead after a weekend car crash.

“It’s just absolutely a devastating blow, a tragedy loss of a 14-year-old girl,” says Eau Claire Police Department Deputy Chief Derek Thomas.

Brooke Kelly was part of the 2024 class at Memorial High School, and on Friday night, her life was cut short after a car crash.

“There were four people inside the vehicle, all four of them were injured,” Thomas says.

Thomas says around 10:30 Friday night, a car driven by a 16-year-old crashed and rolled on Meadow Lane just south of Golf Road and Rudolph Road.

“The 16-year old male driver of the vehicle, he was ejected as well as Brooke Kelly was ejected from the vehicle,” Thomas says.

The driver is still in the hospital with severe injuries. Two other passengers, 15-year-old girls were also taken to the hospital.

There is still much to be learned about what led to this crash.

“We do know they were traveling eastbound on meadow lane,” Thomas says. “We don’t know how fast they were going, as of right now that’s still under investigation. The conditions of the driver is still under investigation.”

Thomas says State Patrol is currently doing crash reconstruction which will take about two weeks.

“We’re still really preliminary in our investigation, we still have to talk to all the passengers,” he says.

In a statement sent to parents from Memorial High School Principal Dave Oldenberg says: “This is an incredibly difficult time for any school, but we need to take care of each other as a school community. The Kelly family express their gratitude for all your support, thoughts, and prayers.”

Oldenberg says extra counselors are on hand at Memorial High School for students, their families and staff who may need help dealing with the loss of Brooke Kelly.

