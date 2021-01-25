Online application for Public School Open Enrollment program to open Feb. 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced that the online application period of the Public School Open Enrollment program will open Feb. 1.

The application will run through April 30.

Parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2021-2022 period.

For more information, click here.

