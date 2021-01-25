Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Instagram/samuelljackson via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Samuel L. Jackson has joined a list of celebrities sharing images of themselves receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine over the weekend while wearing an Avengers-themed mask, a nod to the blockbuster film franchise in which he co-stars.

Jackson is 72, and therefore qualifies for the vaccine.

California moved into Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout earlier this month, which allows people 65 and older to get the shot.

Jackson will have to return for his second dose in three to four weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial High School
UPDATE: Memorial High School student dies after vehicle crash
Homicide investigation underway in Buffalo County, identified as isolated incident
Fire scene
2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire
Randy's Family Restaurant set to reopen Jan. 26 after temporarily closing its doors due to...
Randy’s Family Restaurant to reopen after temporary closure
The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section gave the state's road a D+ grade....
Wisconsin’s roads get a D+ grade

Latest News

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one
LJ Wells of Eau Claire Memorial drops 40 in win over Chippewa Falls
SportScene 13 for Monday, January 25th
The Wisconsin Center for Resilient Schools, which was created on Jan. 20, will deploy coaches...
Wisconsin schools can now access free mental health coaching
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor