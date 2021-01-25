Advertisement

Sheet Pan Steak & Potatoes

WI Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Sheet Pan Steak & Potatoes.

Ingredients

1 lb potatoes cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil divided

3/4 tsp salt divided

3/4 tsp ground pepper divided

4 cups chopped asparagus

1 1/4 lbs skirt steak trimmed

1/2 tsp Garlic powder

1/2 tsp dried rosemary

3 Tbsp crumbled blue cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425° F.

Toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Spread evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes.

Toss asparagus with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in the bowl. Stir into the potatoes on a baking sheet.

Sprinkle steak with garlic powder, rosemary and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place on top of the vegetables. Roast until the steak is cooked and the vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes more.

Transfer the steak to a serving platter. Stir blue cheese into the vegetables and serve with the steak.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

